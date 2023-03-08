Working to unleash the best future for Tonga - Samsung Solve for Tomorrow

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. New Zealand representatives visited the Kingdom of Tonga on 16 February, to discuss a collaboration with the Tongan Ministry of Education with the aim of promoting technology and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, The Arts and Mathematics) subjects in Tongan secondary schools.

Samsung New Zealand representatives met with Isikeli Oko (Acting CEO of Ministry of Education), to outline and present Samsung’s global programme, Solve for Tomorrow, which will be tailored for Tongan youths.

"Collaborating with Pacific nations, Samsung has the potential to help revolutionise education outcomes for future generations by empowering today's youth to think beyond conventional boundaries and explore innovative solutions. This is a special opportunity for Samsung to make a meaningful difference by empowering creative minds in the Pacific region." said Samsung New Zealand President, Hyung Min Chun.

Samsung Solve for Tomorrow is a global competition that will challenge Tonga’s next generation of innovators to unleash their creativity and use STEAM to find solutions for pressing local, or global, community challenges.

Samsung has been working to roll out the Solve for Tomorrow project this year in Tonga as well as three other Pacific nations; Fiji, Samoa and Timor-Leste.

Samsung are proudly supporting Korea's bid to host the World Expo 2030 as a private sector member.

This event will play a pivotal role in bringing today’s leading technologies and innovations closer to more and more people.

Photo supplied Caption; Samsung NZ representatives met with Isikeli Oko, Acting CEO of Ministry of Education (centre)