World Bank puts a figure on the tsunami damage

That's the equivalent of approximately 18.5 percent of Tonga's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) according to a World Bank assessment.

The Global Rapid Post-Disaster Damage Estimation (GRADE) report on the 15 January eruption was prepared by the World Bank at the request of the Government of Tonga and in consultation with other partners.

It is the first assessment published following the Tonga disaster that provides estimated costs of the physical damages caused by the volcanic eruption and tsunami.

The report provided estimates of direct damages to residential buildings, non-residential buildings (including tourism, health facilities, schools, government buildings, and private sector buildings), infrastructure (transport, power and water, sea and air and repairs to the submarine cable), agriculture, forestry, fishing, and ashfall clean up.

The World Bank said broader economic losses, such as ongoing impacts on agriculture and tourism, are not reflected in the report and are expected to significantly increase the overall economic impact.

An estimated 85,000 people across Tonga have been affected by what has been described as a 'once in a millennium event'.