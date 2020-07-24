Digicel completes TOP $1.8m LTE upgrade for all sites in Tonga

Now all sites are upgraded to LTE network and Digicel Tonga is the first operator to achieve this on the island.

Digicel Tonga CEO, Anthony Seuseu said; “We simply want to give every Tongan the best mobile data experience and become their digital lifestyle partner. We are now living in a time where our online and digital experiences are part of our lives. The TOP $1.8million investment in our data network over the last 12 months is a major milestone for Tonga to celebrate and be proud of. We are the first and only operator to upgrade all our towers 100% LTE in Tonga. We want our customers to live their best digital lives and this upgrade will improve speed and coverage in the Kingdom."

“The first phase of the upgrade project started in late 2019 where over 25% of our sites were upgraded to LTE. The second phase of the upgrade started in May this year to bring the remaining sites up to LTE. All sites across Tongatapu, Ha’apai, Vava’u and ‘Eua are now 100% LTE. We have seen our customers’ use 77% more data than they did in June 2019 and the benefits of this network upgrade allows for additional data capacity using the latest LTE technology.”

