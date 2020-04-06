Digicel Tonga’s winner for Easter Promotion Top Up & Opt In to Win Week 3

Matileti was thrilled when she Digicel called her Friday to inform her that she had won.

“I’m so thankful for the cash coming at the right time and especially now the Government is extending the country lockdown for another week,” she said.

Matileti regularly tops up $5 or $10 and opts in to the $5 data plan that gives her 1.3GB for 3 days.

“Thank you Digicel for giving us this wonderful opportunity,” she added. “I will always be a Digicel customer!”

Digicel Tonga’s Share More this Easter promotion continues until the end of April. The Top Up and Opt In to win promotion is giving away a share of $3500.

