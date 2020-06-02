Digicel Tonga announces final winner of Diaspora & Online Top Up Promotion

“My family didn’t believe me when I told them Digicel called me today (Monday) and told me (that) I’ve won $200 cash,” Kautai said.

This is the first time that Kautai has won a prize with Digicel.

According to Kautai, his family and friends overseas Top Up his handset online and half of it is used to buy data for the internet.

This week he received another $70 Top Up.

“I thank Digicel for continuing to share with us through this cash, which makes me the happiest guy this week,” he said.

“That’s why I love Digicel”

Digicel Tonga’s ‘Celebrate Family This May’ promotions ran until the end of May.

The ‘Diaspora & Online Top Up’ promotion gave away a total of $800.

Photo supplied Caption: Sanele Kautai with his cash prize