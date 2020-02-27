Digicel Tonga announces proud winner of 2020 Back to School Promotion Week 6

Kanogata’a, 59, has been a loyal Digicel Tonga customer for over 10 years and he is very grateful for the reward.

“I didn’t join Digicel to win a prize but because I use Digicel to stay in touch with my family. Every day I can call my relatives in the USA and New Zealand to share stories about life,” he said.

Kanogata’a was quite surprised with his win on Friday.

He usually tops up with $10 or $20 and opts in to the 2.7Gb prepaid data plans.

“I thank Digicel for this cash reward and I encourage Tongans to use Digicel’s service,” he added.

Digicel Tonga ends its Back to School promotion on Saturday 29 February.

The Top Up and Opt In to win promotion is giving away a share of $8000.

Photo supplied Caption: ‘Isoa Kanogata’a (left) receives his prize money