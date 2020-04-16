Digicel Tonga names week 4 winner of Easter Top Up & Opt In to Win promotion

Hala’api’api is the winner for week 4 of the promotion.

He was very shocked when he was informed that he has won the cash prize because he thought it would be impossible for him to win.

According to Hala’api’api, his friend insisted that he join the promotion and he decided to just give it a try.

“I can’t believe my luck when Digicel called to tell me I’ve won $500 cash,” he said.

During the past two weeks, Hala’api’api would top up $10 each day and bought the weekly $10 data plan, which he said helped him communicate faster with his relatives overseas.

“I thank Digicel for promotions like this which helps our people here in Tonga with cash to meet their daily needs,” he added.

Digicel Tonga’s Share More this Easter promotion continues until the end of April. The Top Up and Opt In to win promotion is giving away a share of $3500.

Photo supplied