Digicel awards its final Back to School Winner

Losena Finau, 26 years old of Longolongo won $1000 Cash.

Finau mentioned she found out about the Back to School promotion on Facebook and watched videos of all the winners hoping that she too would win.

This was one of the reasons she kept topping up her phone and purchasing the 7GB data plan every week.

She is a MyDigicel App user and finds it easy to use when opting into the various plans available. She is super excited about her cash win and will be sharing it with her families.

Digicel Tonga ended it’s Back to School promotion on 29 February.