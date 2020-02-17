Digicel Rewards Back to School Week 5 Winner; Aleiteisi wins $1000 Cash

Aleiteisi Molisi of Ha’apai won $1000 Cash.

Molisi has been a proud Digicel customer for years. She recently learnt about the Back to School promotion when she saw winners being posted on Digicel’s Facebook page every week.

Last week, She topped up $35 and purchased her 3-day data plan, her international voice bundle and her local voice bundle.

Molisi said that her prize will assist her with family and school for the kids. She is thankful to be rewarded for using Digicel services and encourages others not to the chance of winning these promotional rewards.

Digicel Tonga continues it’s Back to School promotion until 29 February with three winners left to reward. The Top Up and Opt In to win promotion is giving away a share of $8,000 cash.