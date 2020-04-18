Winners grateful for Digicel's Maálahi Easter Promotion

The promotion incentivized customers to top up $5 or more or buy any data plans for the chance to win $2000 worth of prizes.

The awarded winners were; Tevita Koloi Mafuataimi of Pili who won the 1st prize of Samsung Galaxy A70, free sim with 500 minutes, 500 texts and 500 mb data plus Galaxy Buds. The 2nd and 3rd prize winners were Maú Tupou of Tofoa and Taniela Bloomfield of Maufanga who both won a JBL 3 Bluetooth Speaker each.

The 4th and 5th prize winners were Finau Kolo Inoke of Maufanga and Lavesi Latu of Talau, Vavaú who won $50 credit each.

Digicel congratulates all winners who are loyal customers and continue to enjoy the services that offer fantastic promotions such as this.