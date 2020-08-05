150 Tongan nationals return home on first NZ repatriation flight

The passengers were tested for COVID-19 in New Zealand last week and the results were all negative.

CEO for Health, Dr. Siale ‘Akau’ola said, the flight brought many passengers in comparison to the repatriation flight from Fiji and the passengers were required to present their COVID-19 test certificates to the Ministry of Health Boarder Control Team at the airport.

The returning passengers were screened by health officials and customs at the airport and transported to the quarantine facilities where they will be tested again for COVID-19 and monitored through the two-week period.

About 39 male passengers are seasonal workers that have been quarantined at Taliai Camp, and the rest of the 111 passengers are be at Tanoa International Dateline Hotel.

The passengers will be released after the two-week period which they will continue to undergo another 7 days of home quarantine.

