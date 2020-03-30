 

Diversion Order – March 28, 2020

BY: Loop Pacific
11:26, March 30, 2020
17 reads

Pursuant to the authority conferred upon me under section 117(1) and (2)(c)(i) of the Public Health Act, I hereby order the following conveyances (aircrafts) to be diverted to a place outside the Kingdom:

  1. Name of the conveyance (aircraft): Fiji Airways.

Expected Date of Arrival between the 29th of March 2020 to 4th of April 2020:

  • Monday 30/03/2020 FJ211;
  • Tuesday 31/03/2020 FJ211;
  • Thursday 02/04/2020 FJ211;
  • Saturday 04/04/2020 FJ211.
  1. Name of the conveyance (aircraft): Air New Zealand.

Expected Date of Arrival between the 29th of March 2020 to 4th April 2020;

  • Monday 30/03/2020 NZ270; and
  • Friday 03/04/2020 NZ270.
  1. Name of the conveyance (aircraft): Talofa Airlines.

Expected Date of Arrival between the 29th of March 2020 to 4th April 2020:

  • Monday 30/03/2020 TA407; and
  • Thursday 02/04/2020 TA407

This diversion order is issued on the basis that I have reasonable grounds to believe that it is necessary to divert the above-mentioned conveyances (aircrafts) to a place outside the Kingdom to prevent the introduction, or spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) which is an Emergency Notifiable Condition under the Declaration of an Emergency Notifiable Condition issued on 12 March 2020, and Gazetted on 13 March 2020, or other signification threat to Public Health of the Kingdom as specified under the Declaration of the Public Health Emergency on 12 March 2020, and Gazetted on 13 March 2020.

Dr Siale ‘Akau’ola
Chief Executive Officer for Health

 

 

Photo supplied Caption: Dr Siale ‘Akau’ola CEO of Health 

 

     

Source: 
Government notice
Tags: 
Tonga
Diversion order
Aircrafts
COVID-19
  • 17 reads