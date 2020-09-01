Solomon Airlines plans repatriation charter flights to Vanuatu, Tonga and Australia

A statement said the airline has sought the approval of the Solomon Islands Government and the relevant foreign governments.

The airline’s Airbus A320 aircraft, currently based in Brisbane, will first operate Flight IE614 from Honiara to Port Vila and Tongatapu departing at 8.00am from Henderson International Airport and arriving in Port Vila at 10.00am local time. Flight IE614 will then re-depart at 11.00am landing in Tongatapu at 3.25pm local time.

The Honiara to Port Vila and Tongatapu flight is available only for citizens or pre-approved residents of both Vanuatu and Tonga. Passengers are required to have proof of medical clearance and a negative COVID-19 test in order to travel.

Solomon Airlines Flight IE615 from Tongatapu to Brisbane direct will depart Tonga at 4.10pm arriving in Brisbane at 6.10pm.

The Tongatapu to Brisbane service is available only for those who are permitted to transit or stay in Australia. Available seats onboard the aircraft are strictly limited in accordance with Australia Border Force and Queensland Health quarantine requirements.

The special approval granted to Solomon Airlines will provide a unique opportunity for foreign nationals in Tonga to return to their home countries.

For further information regarding booking on these services, please contact the Solomon Airlines Sales Offices in Point Cruz or in Brisbane, via phone or email.

All Solomon Airlines repatriation flights comply with the COVID-19 regulations and requirements of the relevant countries. Solomon Airlines crew wear facemasks and gloves for duration of service and catering is minimal to reduce contact between passengers and crew.

Photo supplied