Minister for Health, Associate Professor ‘Amelia Afuha’amango announced this at a Press Conference at Vaiola yesterday (Wednesday).

Today is Day 4 for the repatriated passengers at Tanoa Quarantine Facility where their second test for COVID-19 will be done on Day 14.

The travellers were stranded in Fiji when borders closed in March as a result of the coronavirus COVID-19 global pandemic.

Tonga is COVID-19 free .

Photo supplied Caption: Tanoa Quarantine Facility