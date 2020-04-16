 

Tonga allows Air New Zealand for special flight

BY: Loop Pacific
08:55, April 16, 2020
Air New Zealand made a welcome return to Fua'amotu International Airport on 15 April 2020 with a cargo-only inward flight, including essential medical supplies for Tonga's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the New Zealand High Commission in Tonga, 200 passengers boarded the return flight to Auckland.

All passengers arriving in Auckland are required to comply with health screening and go into managed isolation.

The flight, a weekly scheduled Air New Zealand service, received an exemption from the current flight diversion order.

Peter Lund, Deputy High Commissioner went out to see the flight and the New Zealanders and foreign nationals on it off on their journey.

 

Photo supplied NZ HC in Tonga Caption: Some of the 200 New Zealanders and foreign nationals who were rapatriated from Tonga Wednesday  

     

