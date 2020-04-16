Tonga allows Air New Zealand for special flight

According to the New Zealand High Commission in Tonga, 200 passengers boarded the return flight to Auckland.

All passengers arriving in Auckland are required to comply with health screening and go into managed isolation.

The flight, a weekly scheduled Air New Zealand service, received an exemption from the current flight diversion order.

Peter Lund, Deputy High Commissioner went out to see the flight and the New Zealanders and foreign nationals on it off on their journey.

Photo supplied NZ HC in Tonga Caption: Some of the 200 New Zealanders and foreign nationals who were rapatriated from Tonga Wednesday