Tonga extends emergency measures nationwide until May

The extension was announced Friday by Prime Minister Pōhiva Tu’i’onetoa.

This means, the nighttime curfews remain in force across Tonga until next month.

Kaniva News reports Tonga is still Covid-19 free.

The government set new rules governing public behaviour to help stop the spread of Covid-19 that came into force last week.

Under the rules, the boarder will remain closed until June 12 and there is a nighttime curfew from 8pm to 6am.

Liquor licensed nightclubs and kava clubs must close.

All public facilities, events and gatherings such as a religious, bingo, sports clubs, gyms, sporting events and activities, celebrations of birthdays, marriages and other recreational or related gatherings are prohibited.

Kava clubs are defined as two or more people consuming kava at a public location; or a group of two or more people consuming kava at a private location.

These restrictions do not apply to people living in the same household.

The Ministry of Health said the government made its decision based on the fact Tonga was still Covid-15 free.

The schools and public transport reopened on Tuesday, April 14.