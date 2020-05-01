Tonga extends national COVID-19 restrictions to 15 May

The restrictions are effective 8pm Friday, 1 May to 8pm Friday, 15 May 2020.

The nighttime curfew still applies between 9pm and 5am and it will be enforced by Tonga Police, His Majesty’s Armed Forces and relevant authorised officers.

Liquor licensed nightclubs, clubs and kava clubs may open on Fridays and Saturdays only and preparatory kava sessions prior to church services are only permitted on Sundays.

All gyms, sporting events, activities, celebrations and related gatherings are allowed.

However, the number of people at nightclubs, kava clubs, gyms, sporting activities and celebrations shall not exceed the maximum number of people which is 20 inside and 40 people outside.

Bingo and contact sports are prohibited.

Funerals are restricted to 20 people inside and 40 people outside with an authorised officer to be present throughout.

According to the Prime Minister, all events are restricted during curfew hours.

Dr. Tu’i’onetoa has advised the public to observe and promote social distancing at all times and use protective clothing where possible.

He has also urged everyone to observe personal hand hygiene and follow all Public Health Advisories issued by the Ministry of Health in relation to COVID-19.

Tonga remains coronavirus-free.

Photo Tonga Ministry of Health