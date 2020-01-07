16 new measles cases reported in Tonga

In the latest report, authorities said as of 31 December 2019, there were 612 confirmed or suspected cases of measles identified in Tonga.

There is ongoing transmission on the Islands of Tongatapu and Vava’u; the last case onsets on Ha’apai, ‘Eua, and Niuatoputapu islands were 14/12/2019, 08/12/2019, 14/11/2019, respectively.

Thirteen of the 16 new measles cases were reported on the main Island of Tongatapu.

The other 3 cases were from Vava’u Island.

They were 10 males and 6 females between the ages of 6 months and 23 years old.

The majority 534 (87.2%) cases have occurred on Tongatapu and 66 (10.7%) have occurred on Vava’u Island.

Case presentations have been reported to be mild with 18 hospitalisations and no death.

The majority of the cases have been managed by home isolation and all patients have been discharged.

Given the duration of illness is typically less than 2 weeks, it is estimated that at least 96% of the 612 reported measles cases will have already recovered from their illnesses.

Measles is very infectious and symptoms include a fever, cough, runny nose, sore and watery 'pink eyes,' and a rash.