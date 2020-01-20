9 new measles cases reported in Tonga

Six of the new cases are in Tongatapu.

The ministry said as of 16 January, there are 639 confirmed or suspected cases including 52 laboratory confirmed cases.

There are no fatalities reported.

Majority of the cases have been managed by home isolation.

According to the ministry, at least 99 per cent of the 639 reported measles cases will have recovered from their illnesses.

Young people continue to form the majority of the cases in the outbreak.

Young people aged 10 to 24 years made 78 per cent of the cases.

A total of 22,791 people were vaccinated during a mass vaccination campaign between 26 November 2019 and 17 December 2019.

The campaign was held on Tongatapu, ‘Eua, Ha’apai and Vava’u.