Australia’s immediate response to Tonga following Tropical Cyclone Harold

The Australian High Commissioner, Adrian Morrison, praised the hardworking Tongan response agencies and Non-Government Organisations (NGOs) that Australia is working with to support those in need after Cyclone Harold.

These organisations include Caritas, MORDI Tonga Trust and the Tongan Red Cross Society.

“We welcome their ongoing work to provide much-needed emergency hygiene kits, water, shelter and other essential items for those impacted.”

Australia stands ready to provide additional assistance to the NGO sector in Tonga, including efforts to ensure timely re-supply of humanitarian needs, where requested.

In the medium to long term, Tonga will need assistance to rebuild its badly-damaged agriculture and tourism sectors and with repair of vital infrastructure.

In responding to Cyclone Harold, Australia is working in partnership with Pacific island governments, the Red Cross, United Nations agencies and NGOs.

Through the FRANZ trilateral disaster relief arrangement, Australia is also working with New Zealand and France to support relief efforts to affected countries.

The destructive cyclone has impacted the people of Vanuatu, Fiji and Tonga and has resulted in tragic loss of life in Solomon Islands.

Photo His Majesty's Armed Forces of Tonga