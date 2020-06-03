Cash, methamphetamine seized in Tonga drug raid

Police confiscated illicit drugs, cash and drug utensils from the suspect’s house on Tuesday last week.

Officers of the Drug Enforcement Taskforce also seized 26.76 grams of methamphetamine and over $1,500.00 pa’anga in cash during the Police operation.

The man has been charged with possession of illicit drugs and has been remanded in custody to appear in the Magistrates Court at a later date.

A/DPC Tevita Vailea said Police is committed to disrupt and detect the supply of drugs and hold those responsible to account.

“We encourage anyone who may have any information relating to drug related offending to contact police on 22784.”

Photo supplied