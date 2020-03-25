Digicel solutions for Business Continuity

Digicel Tonga CEO, Anthony Seuseu, said; “Our services ensure that the people of Tonga and our customers are equipped with the solutions to work remotely, to stay connected with families and friends across the world and have access to the availability of channels for the ease of top up, bill payments and reconnections.”

“We want our customers to share and enjoy the benefits and convenience of these methods which gives them the confidence to stay connected during this time of need,” he added.

Digicel’s prepaid customers can top up via the MyDigicel App, Digicel website, by friends and families overseas, Digicel Mobile Money, and via Credit You & Credit Me. Digicel postpaid business customers can do the same via BSP and ANZ internet banking or by calling the Corporate Care helpline at +6766850001.

For its home and entertainment customers, Digicel offers simple ways to reconnect or keep their accounts active. Home internet customers can pay via the MyDigicel App, manage their accounts via the Selfcare internet portal, *123#, or via Digicel Mobile Money, while Digicel Play TV customers do the same with BSP and ANZ internet banking or via *515#.

“The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way the world and business we know operates. Travel restrictions are enforced. Social distancing encouraged. Public gatherings limited. Sporting events cancelled. Schools closed. People are isolated.

“And so, it’s paramount for us, as a company that is essential at this time, that we are present to share this journey with our customers providing the best support we can with the relevant solutions to have access to the availability of channels for the ease of top up, bill payments and reconnections,” Seuseu ended.

For more information visit the Digicel Tonga Facebook page or www.digiceltonga.com