Digicel Tonga Celebrates its 12th Anniversary of Service

The staff joined the Friday 6.00am Prayer Service held at the Basilica of Saint Anthony of Padua in Nuku’alofa, where several staff members also took part in the church service. The Digicel Tonga CEO, Anthony Seuseu, also delivered a special address to the congregation where he highlighted the company’s contributions to the community.

“I know times are tough at the moment but it is at these times when we need to celebrate our past, we come together as a team and look to God for guidance,” Seuseu said.

Father Leonaitasi commended the CEO and staff for the significant contributions made by Digicel Tonga to enable effective telecommunications in the Kingdom.

“Thank you for your important work to ensure we all stay connected with our families; it reminds us of how Jesus wants us to stay connected to heaven,” said Father Leonaitasi

Following the Service, the staff were treated to a special breakfast at the Nuku’alofa Head Office where six of the pioneer staff (five on Tongatapu and one in Vava’u) were acknowledged for their long and dedicated service to the company. The CEO in his address thanked them for their hard work and support since the beginning of Digicel in Tonga. The CEO also acknowledged the mothers and fathers amongst the staff as the company celebrates the month for families in Tonga. And prizes were awarded to winners for the Home & Entertainment April initiative for staff.

In his 12th Anniversary address, the CEO highlighted 12 key achievements for the company.

Digicel launching in Tonga in 2008 with the purchase of TonFon and bringing the one of world’s best entertainer ‘Shaggy’ to the Kingdom.

Upgrading of the 2G network to 3G in 2015.

Installing the world’s longest microwave link at 189 kilometres, focusing on the outer islands of Vava’u and Ha’apai.

Invested US$4.2m in Tonga Cable Limited in 2017, now a 16.6% shareholder.

Support for Special Olympics Tonga Association at the Mango Tree Foundation since 2014.

Continue to support Tonga Rugby and the Tonga National Rugby League

Key member of Tonga Cyber Emergency Response Team (CERT)

Support for the 2017 Inaugural Kingdom Sevens Tournament

4G+ network upgrade in 2017 with an investment of US$1.7m.

TOP$1m refurbishment of its Head Quarters and staff housing following the Tropical Cyclone GITA

Further US$1.5m investment in the upgrade of 15 towers across the Kingdom

Continued investment in the development of local talents into Management roles.

The Anniversary celebrations concluded in the afternoon with an Amazing Race competition for staff around the Nuku’alofa Central Business District with 12 groups, 12 clues, 12 comrades at 12 pit stops.