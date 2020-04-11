Digicel Tonga restores network in affected areas

This was following the devastation of severe Tropical Cyclone Harold on Thursday, 9th April.

The team will also be visiting ‘Eua early next week to ensure network experience is stable.

Since communications is of the utmost importance with families and loved ones, Digicel ensures connectivity across the Kingdom and abroad during what are challenging times for everyone.

The team at Digicel are working tirelessly to enable customers to stay connected during this long Easter weekend.

All cell tower sites across the Kingdom are live and continue to provide 75% of LTE coverage to our valuable customers.

You can contact our Customer Care on live chat via the MyDigicel app or 123 for any assistance.