Digicel Tonga Sponsors LTE Connectivity for the Tonga Red Cross Society

Digicel Tonga CEO, Anthony Seuseu, said, “We are proud to support the Tonga Red Cross Society’s initiatives to maintain strong disaster preparedness and the promotion of humanitarian value and social welfare in Tonga.”

Sione Taumoefolau, Secretary General for Tonga Red Cross Society, said, “We appreciate the full support provided by Digicel for office connectivity and staff communication which will strengthen the Society’s delivery of its key support particularly to the most vulnerable communities in Tonga.”

The Tonga Red Cross Society provides various services, which includes blood donor support, disability support, disaster preparedness, first aid, and health promotions.

Digicel Tonga marks the achievement of its 100% LTE 4G network this month.