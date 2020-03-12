Digicel Tonga supports Tonga’s NRL Secondary School Competition 2020

The sponsorship package includes merchandise, communications, broadcasting and live streaming over the 6-week season for the third year of the NRL Secondary School Competition for Under 15s, 16s, and 17s age groups played between eight schools.

Tavake Fangupo, Game Development Manager for NRL Tonga said, “The Competition helps provide a pathway for individuals to showcase their skills and local talent to help gain a scholarship opportunity overseas as well developing positive young adults for the future and instils a sense of team work and determination to set goals.

“It is this reason that gives us inspiration to take it upon ourselves with Digicel’s support and help to pave the way for our students and youth to open doors to countless opportunities that present itself in the professional world,” he added.

“I’m happy to represent Tupou High in the rugby leagues sports and hope for a chance to play overseas, said Semisi Lutui from Tupou High School’s Under 15s NRL team.

Sione Fa’asese, representing Takuilau College’s Under 17 NRL team, said, “I thank Digicel for supporting our game. My goal is to become like Jason Taumalolo one day to represent Tonga well.”

The 2019 secondary school champion for the Under 15s category won a chance to travel to New Zealand to participate in a tournament in Hamilton. The same opportunity is available this year.

Since NRL’s establishment in Tonga in 2015, it community projects continue to make positive impact on sporting participation and the importance on leading a healthy lifestyle. Digicel continues to provide support by adding value to NRL Tonga’s community activities.

The Competition starts on Friday, 13 March at the ‘Atele rugby fields.

Photo supplied