Four men arrested in Tonga with methamphetamine

The arrest is part of the continuing efforts by police to disrupt the supply of illicit drugs that negatively impact the communities.

At around 6pm Sunday the Taskforce arrested two men and a woman, a 50-year-old and a 58-year-old man from Navutoka and a 21-year-old woman from Talafo’ou from a bush allotment in Matangiake and seized 26 packs of methamphetamine (7.94 grams), and 1 pack of cannabis (2.46 grams).

Following the arrest the Taskforce also arrested a 50-year-old man from Fangaloto from a residence at Tokomololo with 14 packs of methamphetamine (11.09 grams), 5 packs of cannabis (2.46 grams), and over $400 pa’anga cash.

All accused are in police custody and will be charged accordingly with possession of illicit drugs.

“This is a significant result as part of the main objective of police operation is to help the community feel safe, and we are hopeful the operation will have a positive effect in reducing drug related harm in the community,” said A/Deputy Commissioner Tevita Vailea.

“The impact of any ongoing supply of illicit drugs on a community results in huge social harm, negative health implications and financial harms, particularly drug users and their families.”

Photo supplied