More people arrested with illicit drugs in Tonga

The Drug Taskforce apprehended the suspects from a residence in Vaini with 37.44 grams of methamphetamine, 201.67 grams of cannabis and over TOP$3,000 pa’anga cash.

The suspects include five men between the ages of 28 to 45 and two women aged 18 and 20.

All of them are from Vaini and they have been remanded in custody while an investigation continues.

A/Deputy Commissioner Tevita Vailea says the arrests show that those who are seeking to profit from the harm these drugs cause can continue to expect to be targeted by Police.

“Drugs have no place in our community; they destroy the lives of the users, harming our children and our communities. We hope these arrests will bring some reassurance to the community.”

A/DC Vailea also acknowledged the hard work and dedication of staff who were involved in the seizures, and their commitment to intercepting the supply of these harmful drugs, keeping the communities safe and protected.

