New power plants bring local jobs, and reliable energy to the Ha’apai and Niua islands

The Ministry of Meteorology, Energy, Information, Disaster Management, Climate Change and Communications (MEIDECC) has signed a NZ$15 million contract for the project with Joint Venture partners, Infratec and its sister company NETcon.

The New Zealand based companies will engineer, procure and commission renewable energy power plants and distribution networks to deliver power to homes and community buildings on each of the islands, to be completed by mid-2022.

The project is part of the Tongan Government’s commitment to reduce the country’s reliance on imported diesel and increase access to renewable electricity.

Infratec Chief Executive Greg Visser says, “These are significant infrastructure projects for Tonga and the Pacific in general. What we are talking about is bringing these islands up to the same level of electricity access as the mainland. This means building a solar and battery power plant, and a fully-fledged distribution network including wiring individual households and community buildings.”

For the first time, the islands’ residents will have access to electricity 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The Joint Venture partners have committed to employ people from Tongatapu and local communities wherever possible, and expect to create work and training opportunities for about 40 Tongans during the construction phase.

The Joint Venture has also committed to work with local communities to deliver HIV/Aids prevention programmes — a local priority identified by the project funders.

“We feel privileged to be working on a project that will deliver such meaningful benefits for these communities, and would like to acknowledge our partners in the project, the Asian Development Bank, Tonga’s Ministry of Meteorology, Energy, Information, Disaster Management, Climate Change and Communications (MEIDECC), and NETcon,” Greg Visser said.

“Great projects such as these are borne out of great leadership. In our view, the Tongan Government is the leader in the Pacific in showcasing how renewable energy can bring lasting benefits to its people.

“For Infratec, this is the kind of work we love to do, for the good of communities, people and the planet. We are very much looking forward to working with the people of Tonga, and in particular these five communities. “

Greg Visser said the Joint Venture partners will actively engage with the local communities where the power plants are being built, through local community liaison staff and local activities.

The project is administered by Asian Development Bank and funded by Green Climate Fund, Asian Development Bank, Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and Tongan Government.

With Covid-19 restrictions in place, Infratec will look to commence initial site works (clearing and survey) using local resources. Infratec engineers are kicking off the design working remotely in New Zealand.

Photo supplied Caption: Children on Kotu island in Ha'apai