Repatriated passengers doing well at Tonga quarantine facility

The test results for the first swab test conducted at the Tanoa International Dateline Hotel have all returned negative.

A statement said daily tests conducted by Health staff, who are also in quarantine with the passengers have gone well, with no one showing any symptoms of the coronavirus so far.

All passengers are going through two daily tests for temperature, blood pressure and pulse rate.

Meals are provided three times a day and groups are allowed separate times to do their supervised exercise and walks around the zoned off hotel hall and foyer.

His Majesty’s Armed Forces on quarantine as staff members, are helping with keeping the passengers within the limits and observing restrictions guidelines like the wearing of masks and keeping social distancing.

Quarantined passengers, who are smokers have been allocated smoking area on the level one of the hotel rooms, with frontliners helping with supervision.

Two firefighters on quarantine as staff members, also held information sessions for the passengers as well, going over fire safety procedures.

Passengers are now allowed to have items dropped off by family members but there are lists of restricted items like cooked food, kava and drugs, which are not allowed into the hotel quarantine facility.

One more swab test for COVID-19 will be conducted on Monday, July 27 before anyone is released, pending results of the tests.