Three arrested in on-going drugs raids in Tonga

The suspects include a 39-year-old man from Popua, a 34-year-old man from Fasi and a 39-year-old man from Kolomotu’a.

Police seized eight packs of methamphetamine (2.75 grams), two packs of cannabis (0.93 grams) and drug utensils during the arrest on Friday.

All three accused have been charged accordingly and to appear in court at a later date.

“Tonga Police are committed to disrupt and detect the supply of drugs where thereby preventing the harm this illegal activity causes. It only takes one call to Police to stop crime and the availability of drugs in your community,” says Deputy Commissioner Pelenatita Vaisuai.

“As always, the Police rely on members of the public to pass on any information about drug cultivation, manufacture and/or dealing.”

Police are encouraging anyone who may have any information relating to drug related offending to contact police on 22784.

Photo supplied