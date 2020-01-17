Three men arrested in Tonga in police raids

The crackdown is part of an on-going operation to tackle drugs in the kingdom.

A 66-year-old U.S citizen residing at Tapana Island in Vava’u was arrested Friday, 10 January 2020 by the Taskforce while he tried to pick up a parcel from the Neiafu Post Office.

Police seized the parcel, which allegedly contained 18.05 grams of cannabis oil.

A search warrant the suspect’s residence also resulted in the seizure 0.28 grams of cannabis.

Following the arrest on Tuesday 14 January, the Taskforce arrested a 64-year-old man from Leimatu’a and seized 1,430 of illegally imported ammunition.

A 59-year-old man from Ha’ateiho was also arrested on the same day from one of the bonded warehouse in Nuku’alofa with 3 firearms, a .22 long rifle and 2 shotguns.

All 3 accused have been charged accordingly and are scheduled to appear at the Magistrates Court at a later date.

Acting Deputy Commissioner Tevita Vailea says that Police are committed to disrupting and detecting the supply of drugs and hold those responsible to account.

“Police, Partner Agencies and Community together will win this war against drugs and safeguard our children and the future of Tonga from its ill effects.