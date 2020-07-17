Tonga’s new national airline partners with Digicel

Digicel Tonga CEO, Anthony Seuseu said; “We welcome Lulutai Airlines Limited and thank CEO Mikaele Fa’asolo and his management team for choosing to partner with Digicel in the Kingdom. It’s an endorsement that our business connectivity and mobile solutions are the best in the market and Lulutai Airlines will immediately benefit from Tonga’s only 100% 4G LTE network coverage offered by Digicel."

“We are committed to providing the most cost-effective and cutting-edge technology solutions to support all Tongan businesses. We are proud to be selected as a foundation partner for our new national airline, Lulutai, and provide them with a nationwide managed wide area network, dedicated internet service, business phone system and postpaid mobile plans. This premium solution will not only provide great technology benefits to Lulutai but cost savings as well as it was the best priced solution in the market,” Seuseu added.

Lulutai Airlines Limited CEO, Mikaele Fa’asolo, said that he looks forward to this working relationship with Digicel and to leverage this partnership to provide an effective and reliable connectivity solution for the airline.

Digicel’s premium solution will enable the airline’s communications and data connectivity across their airport sites and head offices in Tongatapu and the outer islands.

Photo supplied