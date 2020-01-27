Tonga confirms 647 measles cases

Of these five were males and three females and the cases ranged between the ages of 7 months to 30 years.

As of 22 January 2020, the total number of confirmed or suspected measles cases is 647.

About 88 per cent of the cases were registered in Tongatapu while the rest were in Vava’u.

According to the Ministry, cases have mostly presented with mild symptoms.

There have been 20 hospitalisations (none since 25-December-2019), and all cases have been discharged.

No deaths have been reported till date.

Majority cases have been managed by home isolation.