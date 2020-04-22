Tonga Government briefs development partners on response to TC Harold and coronavirus

According to the Public Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Reynold ‘Ofanoa, the Ministry of Health is awaiting other Covid-19 machines and testing kits from the United Kingdom.

He informed development partners that renovations to the Health Centre at Mu’a are expected to be completed this week.

Dr ‘Ofanoa was part of a team that briefed development partners on 17 April about the government’s response to COVID-19 and TC Harold.

CEO for MEIDECC, Paula Ma’u briefed members of the diplomatic corps and donor agencies on the extension of the National COVID-19 Restriction Notice that was effective at 8:00pm 17 April and the renewal of the Declaration of a State of Emergency for COVID-19 that was made on 20 March.

He said the notice of restrictions has been extended for a week for review until 08:00pm, 24 April and the night time curfew to be changed starting from 9:00pm -05:00am.

The Government also renewed the Declaration of the COVID-19 State of Emergency for another 28 days that commenced from 8:00pm 17 April until 8:00pm Friday 15 May.

Mr. Ma’u also informed them on the latest report and response of the Government to the impacts of TC Harold.

He said the major impacts of TC Harold were felt around the coastal areas.

The Government will continue to update the development partners on the current situation regarding the government’s response towards COVID-19 and TC Harold.

The Government of Tonga has also extended flight suspension until 12 June.

Photo supplied Caption: Members of the diplomatic corp at the briefing by the Government of Tonga