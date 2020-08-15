Tonga GPS Talafo’ou wins Eastern District Soroban Competition

Mu’a Government Primary School came second and Lapaha Government Primary School came third.

About 90 primary students from 22 schools competed in the written examination, oral examination and flash examination, and prizes were awarded to the top students for each category of classes 3, 4 and 5.

The next competition will be held at the Western District of Tongatapu on 20 August.

The Central District of Tongatapu had their competition earlier this week, on Tuesday 11 August.

Soroban was introduced to the Kingdom of Tonga in the 1970’s and it has been a successful cooperation between the Embassy of Japan and Tonga’s Ministry of Education and Training.

Photo supplied