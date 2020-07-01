Tonga Police recover $19,000 worth of stolen goods

The theft and housebreaking was reported to Police on Saturday, 20 June 2020.

Police arrested a 26-year-old man from ‘Utulau on Monday, 22 June, followed by search warrants at a residence at Ha’alalo and ‘Utulau, after Police enquiries established that stolen goods were suspected to be on the premises.

The stolen goods include washing machines, refrigerators and freezers, stoves, sewing machines, microwaves, mountain bikes, tent and mats.

Police have charged the 26-year-old man with theft and housebreaking. He is remanded in custody to appear at the Magistrate Court on 13 July, 2020.

“It is great result and very rewarding to be able to get back the goods and return them to the owner,” said A/DPC Tevita Vailea.

“Housebreaking and theft are invasive crimes and we are committed to holding those responsible to account.”

“Receiving stolen goods is a crime and if you accept stolen property you will find yourself subject to Police attention,” he added.

Photo supplied Caption: Stolen goods recovered from a warehouse in Tongatapu