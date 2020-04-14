Tonga Red Cross distributes relief items to more than 100 households in Eua

This is part of their response to the destruction caused by Tropical Cyclone Harold.

In a latest statement, the organization expressed appreciation for their volunteers who put in the extra effort to make the distributions successful.

The First Aid Bystanders in Eua Island have successfully helped transfer patients case to the Navy boat to be taken to Tongatapu, since the wharf at Eua has been damaged by TC Harold.

Apart from the usual tarpaulins, shelter kits and hygiene kits, the Red Cross organization has also included Covid-19 information leaflets for awareness of people on the pandemic.