Tonga sets up Truancy, Reconciliation and Enforcement Unit to monitor student behavior in public

The implementation of the unit sees a collaborative effort between TREU, Tonga Police Force, Tupou College, Tonga College and Liahona High School.

Every Friday afternoon, 10 prefects from each of the 3 schools assembled at the Ministry’s Head Office to begin their weekly peace keeping patrol from 3.00 till 5.00 pm.

Together with the Tonga Police Force, they patrol Nuku’alofa’s central business district and especially the bus terminals at Vuna Rd.

The patrol encourages students to return to their respective homes immediately after school, and not to congregate on masses in public spaces. Other schools may join the schools’ patrol in the near future.

The Maʻufanga District Community Police is also helping with the patrol, by asking students from Maʻufanga District not to linger aimlessly in town but to return home after school. Partnership and assistance from communities are welcomed by TREU.

TREU in one of their roles continuously monitors students’ attendance in all government schools on a weekly basis. This evidence allows the Ministry to be proactive and initiate immediate and long-term strategies in addressing absenteeism and truancy in schools which could be contributing to some of the social issues we are experiencing.

The Ministry is strongly advocating for the maintenance of peace and harmony amongst all schools in Tonga and is willing to work with other government agencies and non-government organisations.

Photo supplied