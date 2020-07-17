Tonga tests volcanic ash reporting procedures for aviation

This is part of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Asia Pacific VOLEX 2020 in collaboration with the Regional Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre (VAAC) located at MET Service, New Zealand.

Director of Meteorology, ‘Ofa Fa’anunu said “Volcanic Ash from Volcanic eruptions in the atmosphere is extremely hazardous for aircraft in-flight. So the ICAO has setup rules and procedures for Countries that have active volcanoes for proper reporting of volcanic activity in order for volcanic ash warnings and forecasts to be provided for aircrafts in flight.

From time to time all procedures for air operations are required to be tested to ensure that air operations are safe and efficient.

Today’s Exercise Scenario looked at an Eruption at Tofua Volcano shooting volcanic ash into the atmosphere.

The Tonga Geological Services will report different eruption scenarios to the Tonga Meteorological Service who will in turn issue Volcano Observatory Notices to Aviation Reports (VONA) and coordinate with the Air Traffic Control at Fua’amotu Tower as well as the Aeronautical Information Services at the Airport and the New Zealand Met Service on the appropriate responses to these scenarios.

The New Zealand Meteorological Service who host the Regional Volcano Ash Advisory Centre will then issue Volcanic Ash Advisories for Aviation. On record, this is the first ICAO Volcanic Ash Exercise that Tonga has participated in. Aviation safety is extremely important and today’s exercise reiterates the commitment of various in-country agencies and Government Ministries including MOI, MEIDECC, MLNR and TAL in ensuring that air operations in Tonga’s airspace is conducted as safely as possible.”

Tonga is vulnerable to volcanic eruptions with more than a dozen active volcanoes. Most of them submarine volcanoes. The last volcanic eruption in Tonga which warranted international response and volcanic ash warnings was Metis Shoal (or Lateiki) in October 2019.