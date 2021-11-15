“Let’s Reconnect this Christmas”

The theme celebrates what it means to share the joys of Christmas once again with each other at home.

This year’s campaign theme reflects the essence of Christmas in Tonga, one that is shared together by family at home, at church and around the country.

The concept is all about bringing family and friends together around no matter where they are. It’s about celebrating and offering to one another the gift of love, hope and joy.

And Digicel is bringing that to its valued customers by becoming their digital lifestyle partner every step of the way this Christmas.

So to celebrate that reconnection with families, with loved ones and with our community, Digicel Tonga is offering customers its new Nokia CL01 mobile phone at $99 pa’anga with a FREE SIM as its Christmas hero offer along with other fantastic offers to suit all customers.

Customers also have the chance to go into the draw to win the $30,000 pa’anga Grand Prize every time they purchase any prepaid plan, any PlayTV or ISP plan, recharge with $TOP10 or more, purchase any mobile device, buy a new SIM or do a MyCash transaction.

In addition to this Digicel will be giving away thousands of dollars of prizes through “Shake it and Win” as it does every Christmas.

Prizes include cash, DL3 smartphones and a 55- inch smart TV screen.

Anthony Seuseu, Digicel Tonga’s CEO, said; “This year we celebrate the joy of giving in every home in Tonga. It means that once again we’re reminded of God giving to us his Son, Jesus Christ and in that knowledge we are inspired to celebrate the joy of Christmas with each other, at home, at church, at work and all around the Kingdom.” He continued; “It’s also a time for more. More fun, more entertainment, more laughter, more everything and if our customers had one wish this Christmas, it would be for more too. So that’s exactly what we’re giving them this Christmas.”

The Christmas promotion ends on 31st December 2021.

Photo supplied