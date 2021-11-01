Digicel activates Business Continuity Plan, advocates Prevention Starts with You

Digicel Tonga CEO, Anthony Seuseu, said; “Digicel understands the importance of keeping our customers, businesses and loved ones connected during this difficult time and have activated our business continuity plan to ensure there is no disruption during this period. Our employees and customers remain our top priority.”

Seuseu said the company’s Covid Management Committee has been meeting and planning for various possibilities surrounding the COVID-19 positive case at the border.

“It’s important to point out that as an essential services provider to the public and the number one Digital Operator, we have a duty of care to keep our business running no matter what happens. Indeed, at a time like this, the services we provide could not be more vital or more needed. We take our responsibility very seriously. Likewise, we take this situation very seriously and are doing everything we can to prepare our business and ourselves. Advocating that prevention starts with you.

“We have reached out to the government today to offer assistance, anything we can do to keep our customers, frontliners and community safe will be fully supported.”

Photo supplied Digicel Tonga