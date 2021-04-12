Digicel launches Family First Campaign

Anthony Seuseu, Digicel Tonga’s CEO said; “We're proud to celebrate the Tongan family way of life that is deeply rooted in love and respect for each other. We know that in Tonga it's all about relationships - the famili, the kainga, the ha'a. It's what binds us together as a country. And the same goes for the Digicel Tonga family. Our Family First Campaign acknowledges the very heart of the Tongan society and through our offers supporting the essential connections lived out each day between loved ones.”

"During this Campaign, Digicel Tonga will celebrate its 13th Anniversary with a free Concert which will be a great time for families to come out, have fun and celebrate our birthday together. We’ll also bring back the Inter-College Cheering Competition for secondary schools,” added Seuseu.

The Family Campaign is giving away more than $20,000 in cash and prizes with a suite of offers that includes lucky draws to win weekly cash and credit, smartphones, shopping vouchers, and more.

Also, customers get a 45GB bonus with every DL3 Pro smartphone or SIM purchase or through electronic top up.

And more rewards to be won with the digital apps – BiP, D’Music, Billo, Loop and MyDigicel app Shake & Win prizes. Customers will also enjoy the bonus data offered by the Digicel Prime Ma'alahi Bundle data plans.

