Digicel rewards Kolona Luka with a $200 stationery voucher

“What a wonderful surprise to myself and my family,” Luka said.

“I’m very grateful today for what Digicel is doing to help us with our families, it is special.”

Luka runs her own handicraft business from home to support her five children.

She said she has just started buying the Digicel Prime Maalahi Bundle plans.

“I like the MyDigicel App because it’s easy to buy internet plans on it,” Luka said.

She is also learning more about the other new apps like BiP.

Luka said she needs the internet to remain connected with her relatives and friends.

As a small business owner, she communicates with her customers online.

The Back to School Prime Ma’alahi Bundle Opt In rewards one lucky winner every week in January and February with a $200 stationery voucher.

