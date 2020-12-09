Digicel spreads the joy of Christmas with Local Businesses

Yesterday, the team visited small local businesses with Christmas hampers in an effort to spread the joy of Christmas with them. Accompanied by Digicel’s very own Santa, the team visited few of the key businesses namely, Vakaloa Resort, Oholei Resort, Likuliku Beach Resort, Sela’s Guest House, Tanoa International Hotel, Fiesta Seafood Restaurant, Top Restaurant and many more.

The initiative again was part and parcel of being at the heart of the Community this Christmas and bringing that spirit of Christmas to life across Tonga.