Digicel Tonga rewards Alusi Napa’a for Top Up promotion

“This is my first time to win a prize from Digicel and I’m extremely happy right now,” she said.

“This reward will go toward my preparation for the annual September celebration month for women.”

Napa’a has been a Digicel customer for 12 years and today she was very surprised to be told she had won a share from the Top Up promotion prizes.

She said her husband, who cannot return home yet from abroad due to the pandemic lock down, sends regular online top up.

The online top up from her husband means she gets the free 2GB data, which is one of the reasons she enjoys Digicel’s services.

Napa’a often buys the $20 data plan lasting her for the month, which she uses for communication with her husband and with family and friends.

Her children also get the chance to enjoy watching cartoons online in the weekend.

“Indeed, thank you to Digicel the bigger and better network,” she said with much excitement.

Digicel continues to reward its customers. The Top Up & Opt In promotion runs to the end of September giving away to it loyal customers a share of $6,600 cash.

Photo supplied