Kalina Mikaele wins smartphone in Digicel Electronic Top Up Promotion

“I’m very grateful for such a wonderful surprise from Digicel,” Mikaele said.

“I feel valued as I receive this prize.”

Fifty-three-year-old Mikaele said she believes in the convenience offered by Digicel’s electronic top up platform.

“It’s better compared to using the scratch cards and so much easier and I know it because I’ve signed up to be a Digicel top up agent where I provide electronic top up for Digicel customers.”

She said she enjoys Digicel’s prepaid services particularly the $20 data plan, SMS & Voice Combo and the international call plan.

Mikaele added that she finds MyDigicel app useful to check her credit balance and buy plans.

The ‘Ofa Atu Electronic (EVD) Top Up Promotion encourages customers to top up electronically with $5 or more via the EVD system and they go into the draw to win a brand new Samsung A01 every week in February.

