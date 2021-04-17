Kayleen Hurrell wins shopping voucher in Digicel Rewards Programme

“Words cannot express how happy I am to win this shopping voucher. I will use the voucher to shop for our family’s grocery shopping for the week,” Hurrell said.

Hurrell, who is a handicraft entrepreneur, said she has many friends and schoolmates overseas who send her top up that helps her connect with them and particularly through social media.

”I also use Digicel’s D’Music app for my morning waterfront walk.”

“Thank you so much Digicel for the great promotions enabling us customers to win great prizes,” she said

The Digicel Customer Loyalty Programme (Digicel Rewards) offers customers the opportunity to win prizes ranging from smartphones, shopping vouchers and other telco benefits based on how many points customers have accumulated from their regular top up activities.

Photo supplief Kayleen Hurrell (left) with her shopping voucher