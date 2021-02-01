Lakei Tonga wins Digicel $200 stationery voucher for Back to School Promotion

“This is my first time to win this wonderful reward and I’m very thankful to Digicel,” Tonga said.

“It means a lot to me because it helps me buy my three children their needed school books.”

The 55-year-old is a builder and works hard to support his family.

He said he often buys the Digicel Prime Ma’alahi Bundle plans because it gives him more data to connect with his relatives and friends.

“I use the internet a lot for communication with family and would buy the Digicel data plans twice or three times a month,” Tonga said.

He also said that he’s learning more about MyDigicel app which he now uses to buy his data plans.

The Back to School Prime Ma’alahi Bundle Opt In rewards customers who bought the Prime Ma’alahi Plan in January with a lucky draw to win a weekly $200 stationery voucher.

Photo supplied Caption Lakei Tonga with his prize