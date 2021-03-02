Lesieli Fakatele wins $200 in Digicel Top Up Promotion

"I was at home doing some housework when I received the call from Digicel to tell me I've won this money and it really made my day!” Fakatele said.

The 44-year-old mother of nine said she would top up with up to $100 from the local stores every month and would buy either the $5 or $10 data plan to stay in touch with her friends and family on social media.

Fakatele said the cash will help with her children’s school fees and stationeries.

The 'Ofa Atu Top Up and Opt In Promotion offers $200 cash lucky draw every week to all customers that top up $10 or more or bought prepaid plans, which ran between the 1st and 28th of February.

Photo supplied